SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.86

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.86 and last traded at $120.86, with a volume of 1707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.11.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
