Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.65

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 35641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $908.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,831,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Stantec by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stantec by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Stantec by 17.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.