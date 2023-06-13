Status Price Tops $0.0204 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $78.46 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,889.34 or 1.00004466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02039327 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,447,948.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

