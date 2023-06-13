Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

