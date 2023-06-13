Steem Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Steem has a market capitalization of $68.53 million and $1.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,957.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00297743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00527169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00405020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,398,973 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

