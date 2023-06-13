StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.45

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ STEP opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 215,867 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 282,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 99,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 824,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.