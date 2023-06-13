Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $50.00

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $48.85 on Friday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

