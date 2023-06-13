Stifel Nicolaus Increases Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $94.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEF. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $72.01 on Friday. Greif has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Greif by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.