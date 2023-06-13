StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.92 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

