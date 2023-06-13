StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of SYPR opened at $1.92 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
