StockNews.com Downgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.45.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 118,994 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 408,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

