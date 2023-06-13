StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTIC stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $4,279,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

