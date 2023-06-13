StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

