StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
