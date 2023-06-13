StockNews.com Lowers ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

