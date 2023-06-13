StockNews.com Lowers ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
ADMA Biologics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.