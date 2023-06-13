StockNews.com Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
SpartanNash Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.
SpartanNash Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 566,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 201,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,071,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
