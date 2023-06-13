StockNews.com Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Buy

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.85. The stock had a trading volume of 303,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,506. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.79. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $778,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $83,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

