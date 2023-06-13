Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1178 per share on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

HNDL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 169,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,327. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

