Stratis (STRAX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.97 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001537 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $59.71 million and $4.97 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.42 or 0.06726707 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00045266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,103,503 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

