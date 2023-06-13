Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 45.72%.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
