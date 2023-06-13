Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 45.72%.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

