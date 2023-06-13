StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Willoughby property located in northwestern British Columbia; and Angelina property located in Rice Lake Belt, Manitoba; and the Lobstick Property located in the Lobstick area near Lake of the Woods, Ontario.

