STV Group (LON:STVG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

STV Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.20. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 315 ($3.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.46 million, a PE ratio of 680.56 and a beta of -0.02.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

