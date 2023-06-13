Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 237.9% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Superior Gold stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Superior Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

