SushiSwap Achieves Market Cap of $131.93 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $131.93 million and $12.60 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,074,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,525,576 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

