Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RXO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.87.
RXO Stock Performance
Shares of RXO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RXO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RXO
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
