Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 278.7% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDACW. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 99.1% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 904,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 738,031 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 447,244 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 754,694 shares during the last quarter.

SDACW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

