Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,200 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the May 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,126.4 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SZKMF remained flat at $33.51 on Tuesday. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
