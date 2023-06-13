Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,200 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the May 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,126.4 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZKMF remained flat at $33.51 on Tuesday. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

