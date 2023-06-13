Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 707.0% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

