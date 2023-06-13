Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Synaptics Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $149.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.85 million. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.