Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.55.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Trading Up 4.0 %
SYNA opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $149.96.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.85 million. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
