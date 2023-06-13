Synthetix Market Capitalization Achieves $472.42 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00006930 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $472.42 million and approximately $18.13 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,601,356 coins and its circulating supply is 262,908,272 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

