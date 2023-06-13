Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) PT Lowered to GBX 187 at Barclays

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Synthomer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYYYF remained flat at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Synthomer has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

