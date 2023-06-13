Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Position Decreased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp reduced its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,769 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.12% of Talon 1 Acquisition worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition by 16.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 781,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 535,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 10.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Talon 1 Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. 190,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

