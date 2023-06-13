Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $100.27 Average PT from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 103,025 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

