Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 10

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

LON:TAM traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 468.50 ($5.86). 225,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,642. The stock has a market capitalization of £281.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,673.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 457.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.01. Tatton Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493.80 ($6.18).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.88) price target on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

