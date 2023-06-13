Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 547.1% in May

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 547.1% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TTNDY stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.5533 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

