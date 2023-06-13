Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$62.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$66.04.

Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

