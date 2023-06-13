Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

TECK stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

