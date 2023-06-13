Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the May 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TLSNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 1,038,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,755. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLSNY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.