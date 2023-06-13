Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.10

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.10 and last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 1256548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,743 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

