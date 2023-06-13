Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $61,361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 2,821.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 714,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,229,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

