Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Further Reading

