Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $681.19 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002342 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002988 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 962,628,661 coins and its circulating supply is 941,432,655 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

