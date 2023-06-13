TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$165.00

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

TFI International (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.30.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII stock traded down C$0.91 on Tuesday, hitting C$138.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,861. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$173.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.