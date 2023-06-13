TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.30.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII stock traded down C$0.91 on Tuesday, hitting C$138.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,861. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$173.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

