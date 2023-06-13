Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 1,588,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
TBVPF stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
