The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 1.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $41,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 225,143 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,596,000 after acquiring an additional 261,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $607,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. 223,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

