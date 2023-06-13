The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

CI opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

