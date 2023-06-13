The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.