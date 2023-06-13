The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The North American Income Trust Stock Performance
LON:NAIT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 277 ($3.47). The stock had a trading volume of 95,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,243. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292.62. The North American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($4.05). The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.
The North American Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.