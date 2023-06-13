The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The North American Income Trust Stock Performance

LON:NAIT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 277 ($3.47). The stock had a trading volume of 95,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,243. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292.62. The North American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 324 ($4.05). The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.