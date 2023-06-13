The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

