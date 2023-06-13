The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in May

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.
The Sage Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGGEF traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.
The Sage Group Company Profile
