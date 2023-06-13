The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in May

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGGEF traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

