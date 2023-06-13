The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $280.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.00.
Separately, Barclays cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The Swatch Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.33.
The Swatch Group Increases Dividend
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGAY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.