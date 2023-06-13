The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $280.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.00.

Separately, Barclays cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

About The Swatch Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.1895 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.