The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,560 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

